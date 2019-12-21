WEDNESDAY
Trout Pond For Tulsa opens
The Trout Pond For Tulsa sponsored by Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 and NatureWorks is open for kids-only fishing days, age 15 and younger, beginning Christmas Day and through Dec. 31. The pond is at The Garden at LaFortune Park, 51st S. Hudson Ave. Daily limit is four trout, no culling allowed. Tax deductible donations for the pond — payable to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 54108, Tulsa, OK 74155 — are welcomed.
SATURDAY
Evers’ Redcrest win on Discovery Channel
Discovery Channel airs the championship round of the inaugural Redcrest Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour, 6 a.m.-8 a.m., featuring Talala angler Edwin Evers in his race to finish the tour’s first year as not only its top points champion but Redcrest champion, as well.
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora. Registration not required. Information: oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Final day for holiday antlerless gun season
Open through Dec. 29, firearms are legal for harvest of antlerless deer only. Deer taken during the holiday antlerless deer gun season do not count toward the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer. Check regulations, as seasons may vary by location, at wildlifedepartment.com or pick up a Hunting Guide where sporting goods are sold.
Final day for dove season
The statewide late season for dove ends Dec. 29. The daily bag limit is 15 in a combination of mourning doves, white-winged doves and Eurasian collared doves if fully feathered head or wing for identification is not attached. For rules, check wildlifedepartment.com or pick up regulations where sporting goods are sold before you go.
