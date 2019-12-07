SUNDAY
Deer gun season closes
The final day for deer gun season is Dec. 8. Archery seasons remain open through Jan. 15. And holiday antlerless gun season will be open Dec. 20-29. Seasons and limits may vary by area. Check regulations before you go at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
WEDNESDAY
Full moon walk at Oxley
Brrr. Join naturalists for the “Full Cold Moon Walk” and check out the nature area on a cold night. If it is still, the sounds will carry on the air across the prairie and the dry leaves of the red oaks. Have an adventure! Walks are for all ages, 7-8:30 p.m. Cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. For info about Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
SATURDAY
Waterfowl seasons re-open
Waterfowl seasons for ducks and geese re-open Dec. 14-Jan. 26 for ducks, mergansers and coots and Dec. 14-Feb. 16 for Canada geese. Check hunting regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or find printed copies where sporting goods are sold before you go.
Junior Naturalists at Oxley
Junior Naturalists, ages 8-12, will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fawn Grove at Oxley. Join them for a morning of adventure and nature connection. Registration is required; free for members, non-members $5 per session. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054
