MONDAY
Waterfowl seasons are closed
The split between the first and second parts of the main waterfowl seasons began with sunset on Sunday. Waterfowl seasons for ducks and geese are closed Dec. 2-13. The second part of the season opens Dec. 14-Jan. 26 for ducks, mergansers and coots and Dec. 14-Feb. 16 for Canada geese. Check hunting regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or find printed copies where sporting goods are sold before you go.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262.
SATURDAY
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For info about Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
