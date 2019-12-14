WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
FRIDAY
Holiday antlerless gun season opens
Open Friday through Dec. 29, firearms are legal for harvest of antlerless deer only with the appropriate tag/license. Deer taken during the holiday antlerless deer gun season do not count toward the hunter’s combined season limit of six deer. Check regulations, as seasons may vary by location at wildlifedepartment.com or pick up a hunting guide where sporting goods are sold.
SATURDAY
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. Register by email at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
