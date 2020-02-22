TUESDAY
Rack Madness slated for ODWC headquartersRack Madness runs 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation headquarters, 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Pre-register and bring antlers for official scores. Features food vendors, seminars, prize drawings for lifetime combination licenses and more. Visit: wildlifedepartment.com/
calendar/rack-madness-2020
Birding with Audubon
Join with Tuesday Morning Birders 8 a.m.-noon at LaFortune Park Golf Course, 5501 S. Yale. Meet at the parking lot near the Yale entrance at the traffic light. Birders (or would-be birders) of any skill level are welcome to join in. Information: 918-835-2946 or 918-296-9629.
FRIDAY
Quail Forever state convention in OKC
The annual Quail Forever and Pheasants Forever Oklahoma Habitat Convention is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Headquarters and at the Renaissance Waterford in Oklahoma City all day Saturday. For information find Oklahoma Quail Forever & Pheasants Forever on Facebook or oklahomapfqf.org
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays range open
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com
