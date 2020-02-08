SUNDAY
White-fronted goose season closes
Feb. 9 is the final day to hunt white-fronted geese in Oklahoma. The daily bag limit for these geese is two. Go online to see the regulations at
TUESDAY
Wildlife Commission to vote on rules
The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission in its regular monthly meeting set for 9 a.m. at the ODWC headquarters, 1801 N. Lincoln Blvd., Oklahoma City, will take up proposed Title 800 changes to hunting and fishing regulation changes. Learn more about the proposed changes, which were up for public comment Dec. 2-Jan. 3, in the commission agenda at wildlifedepartment.com/about-the-odwc
Tulsa Gun Club sporting clays has 12 stations
Tulsa Gun Club now offers shotgun sports on a 12-station sporting clays course. Its 5-stand challenge has eight traps and it offers five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Winter hours through February: Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public. Memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
SUNDAY
Learn 5-stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Avenue and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III sporting clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go: 918-640-6762.
Last goose seasons close
The regular season for Canada geese and snow geese closes Feb. 16. The extended Conservation Order season for snow geese re-opens Feb. 17 and continues through March 30. Go online to see the regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com
