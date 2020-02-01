WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
The sporting clays course has increased to 12 stations, or enjoy 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Winter hours in effect through February are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public. Memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
FRIDAY
Owasso DU Dinner
Join the Owasso chapter of Ducks Unlimted for their annual fundraising banquet at 5790 N. Patriot Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 single, $75 couple or $15 for youth 17 and under. Sponsorship tables are available. Purchase tickets online at ducks.org/oklahoma/events or call for information at 918-607-5072 or 918-671-5790.
SATURDAY
Oxley Lecture Series 2020
Learn about the latest chapter in the Northern Saw Whet Owl Project in northeast Oklahoma with Northeastern State University researchers Mia Revels and Abbey Ramirez. They will offer a lecture and share their experiences, 1-2 p.m. at Oxley Nature Center. The program is free for members, volunteers and students, $5 for non-members. Call ahead to register at 918-596-9054.
