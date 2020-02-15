MONDAY
Kids-Only Day at Trout Pond for Tulsa
The Trout Pond for Tulsa sponsored by Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 and NatureWorks is open for kids-only fishing, age 15 and younger. Adults may fish along with their children. The pond is at The Garden at LaFortune Park, 51st Street and Harvard Avenue. Daily limit is four trout, no culling allowed. Tax deductible donations for the pond payable to Trout Unlimited, P.O. Box 54108, Tulsa, OK 74155 are welcomed.
TUESDAY
Birding with Audubon
Join with Tuesday Morning Birders 8 a.m.-noon at LaFortune Park Golf Course, 5501 S. Yale Ave. Meet at the parking lot near the Yale entrance at the traffic light. Birders (or would-be birders) of any skill level are welcome to join in. Information: 918-835-2946 or 918-296-9629.
Audubon monthly meeting
Meeting at the Tulsa Garden Center at Woodward Park, 2425 S. Peoria Ave. 7-9 p.m. Enjoy an evening of fellowship and program with Tulsa World outdoors writer Kelly Bostian and a talk “Beyond Hooks, Bullets, Fins and Feathers.”
WEDNESDAY
NASP regional tournament shoots begin
The Eastern State Tier 2 National Archery in the School Program regional championships begin for fourth- through 12th-graders at the Tulsa State Fairgrounds. The first flights start at 9 a.m. The contest runs through about 4 p.m. Thursday, as the top 25 teams in each age group, elementary, junior high and high school face off in the Grand State NASP shoot. Both shoots take place on the lower level of the River Spirit Expo building.
SATURDAY
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. Walks are the fourth Saturday each month. The walk will focus on local flora. Register ahead of time by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.