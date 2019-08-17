WEDNESDAY

Tulsa Gun Club

Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course, 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262.

SATURDAY

Botany Walk at Oxley

Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora and how plants adapt to survive the heat of summer. Free, no registration required. For information contact Oxley at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.

SUNDAY

5-stand at Oil Capital

Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Avenue and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III sporting clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go: 918-640-6762.

Kelly Bostian

918-581-8357

kelly.bostian@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyBostian

Tags

Staff Writer

Kelly Bostian writes about and photographs all things involving the environment, conservation, wildlife, and outdoors recreation. Phone: 918-581-8357