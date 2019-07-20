TUESDAY
Plants for Pollinators
Hosta Connection presents David Redhage, president and CEO for the Kerr Center for Sustainable Agriculture Tuesday, 7-9 p.m. at the Tulsa Garden Center Auditorium, 2435 S. Peoria Ave. The event is free and free parking is available. This is an event for gardeners, landscapers, farmers and educators. Redhage is an agricultural economist who has been instrumental in setting up various riparian area management demonstrations, forestry projects and pollinator conservation projects on the Kerr Center Ranch.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262.
SATURDAY
Botany Walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information, see tulsaredcastlegunclub.com