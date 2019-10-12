FRIDAY
Youth deer gun season
Deer season with firearms opens Oct. 18-20 for hunters age 17 and younger. The bag limit is two. No more than one may be antlered. All youth hunters must be accompanied by an adult. Check regulations before you go at wildlifedepartment.com or gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or pick up a printed copy where sporting goods are sold.
SATURDAY
Audubon Society young people’s bird walk
Join with a group for a seasonal bird walk great for young people 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Ray Harrel Nature Center, 7101 S 3rd Street, Broken Arrow. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Bring your own binoculars if you have them, but Tulsa Audubon has binoculars to loan for the morning.
Kids 10-under should be accompanied by a responsible adult. No advance registration necessary. For information contact Jeff Cox, 918-629-2140 or Jeffacox54@gmail.com.
Oxley butterfly walk
Stroll the grounds of Oxley and search for butterflies with local experts. Meet at Oxley Nature Center and search the grounds 10:30 a.m.-noon. All ages and skill levels welcome. No registration required. Bring binoculars if you have them. Contact: 918-596-9054, oxley@cityoftulsa.org or see oxleynaturecenter.org.
