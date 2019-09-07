FRIDAY
Full Harvest Moon Walk at Oxley
Join Oxley Nature Center naturalists for a walk under the full moon 7-8:30 p.m. Small, guided groups explore the nature center without flashlights, learning to use senses other than sight. Pre-registration required, $3 for members, $5 non-members. For information see oxleynaturecener.org or call 918-669-6644.
SATURDAY
Junior Naturalists at Oxley
Join with other young naturalists for a morning of connecting with nature 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., ages 8-12 at Oxley. Hikes and topics are guided by the changing of the seasons. hike, journal, tell stories, play games, craft, learn wilderness skills, and practice good park stewardship. Meet at the Fawn Grove at Oxley. Pre-registration is required. Free for members, $5 for non-members. For information see oxleynaturecener.org or call 918-669-6644.
SUNDAY
Local Canada goose season closes
The early season for local Canada Geese (Sept. 7-15) closes Sunday. The early waterfowl season for teal remains open through Sept. 22.
