THURSDAY
5-Stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club at South 305th East Avenue and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III Sporting Clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go. 918-640-6762.
FRIDAY
Squirrel season closes
Friday is the final day of the 2019-20 squirrel season. The season annually runs May 15-Jan. 31. See the regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
Pheasant season closes
Friday is the final day of the 2019-20 pheasant season. The season annually runs Dec. 1-Jan. 31. See the regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
SATURDAY
Youth waterfowl day
Hunting for waterfowl is open for one day for young hunters, age 15 and under, accompanied by a licensed adult. Adults cannot hunt waterfowl but may participate in other seasons. See the regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
Indoor Outing kickoff
The Oklahoma Native Plant Society’s annual kickoff event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S. Peoria Ave. Learn the about the trails and details of Lucky Springs, Redbud Valley, and the J.T. Nickel Preserve and learn from a horticulturist and arborist from Gathering Place. To pre-register, go online to oknativeplants.org.
