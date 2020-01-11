MONDAY
Natural babies at Oxley
Join the “Natural Babies! Mid-Winter Magic” session at 10:30-11:30 a.m. for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers. Registration is required. Free for members; nonmembers cost $5 per session. This month focuses on the middle of the winter season. Walk the trails and see if any of the hibernating animals are awake and looking for food.
WEDNESDAY
Last day of deer archery season
Wednesday is the final day for deer archery season, which has been open since Oct. 1. For information go to gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course and 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. For more information: 918-272-0262.
