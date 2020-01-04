THURSDAY
Fly fishing the Conejos River
Pat and Jeannine Blankenship with Conejos River Anglers present “Fly-fishing the waters of the Conejos River, La Jara Creek and the Los Pinos Rivers” of New Mexico and Colorado at the monthly general meeting of Trout Unlimited Chapter 420 and Tulsa Fly Fishers. Meetings are held at Hardesty Public Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. Doors open at 6 p.m. for open discussion and questions, and admission is free. Raffle and door prizes are presented at the end of the meeting. Information: TU420.com
FRIDAY
Full moon walk at Oxley
Join Oxley Nature Center naturalists for a walk under the full moon 7-8:30 p.m. Small, guided groups explore the nature center without flashlights, learning to use senses other than sight. Pre-registration and fee required, $3 for members, $5 for non-members. For information see oxleynaturecenter.org or call 918-669-6644.
SATURDAY
Junior Naturalists at Oxley
Meet at the Fawn Grove at Oxley, for ages 8-12 years, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Join the Junior Naturalists for a morning of adventure and nature connection. Hike, journal, tell stories, play games, crafts, learn wilderness skills and practice good park stewardship. Come to all meetings or the one that fits your schedule. Registration is required; free for members, non-members $5 per session. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.