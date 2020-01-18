WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course, 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. For information, call 918-272-0262
SATURDAY
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora. Register by email at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or by phone at 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Final day of duck season
Seasons for ducks, merganser and coot will close at sunset. For information about waterfowl seasons go online: gooutdoorsoklahoma.com
