sporting clays tgc

Competitors enter the sporting clays course during the sporting clays shoot benefit for Disabled American Veterans and Soldier’s Wish at Tulsa Gun Club on Friday, June 15, 2018. KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World

 Kelly Bostian

WEDNESDAY

Tulsa Gun Club

Tulsa Gun Club is open with some restrictions and guidelines because of the novel coronavirus. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two allowed in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385

Tags