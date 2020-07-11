WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club is open with some restrictions and guidelines because of the novel coronavirus. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two allowed in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
