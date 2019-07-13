TUESDAY
Striped Bass Association
The Oklahoma Striped Bass Association holds its monthly meeting the third Tuesday of each month at the ZEBCO cafeteria, 6101 East Apache St. Normal start time is 7 p.m. Watch for information on the club page at facebook.com/oklahomastripedbass.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information:
918-272-0262.
SATURDAY
See butterflies and moths at monthly walk at Oxley
Oxley Nature Center has its monthly Butterfly Walk at 10:30-noon Saturday and the same day, in honor of National Moth Week, Oxley is hosting “Moth Magic” 7:30 p.m.-midnight (participants must enter the park prior to 9 p.m.). Both events are free. Registration is required for the moth event only. Donations are always accepted. All skill levels are welcome. A variety of butterflies likely will be seen on this midsummer butterfly walk. The moth program will feature an informative talk and then a trip outside to see what comes to the lights. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at
918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information abou the club, visit tulsaredcastlegunclub.com
