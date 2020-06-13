MONDAY
Tulsa Botanic Gardens open
Tulsa Botanic Gardens now are open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for visiting, bird watching and exploring. Advance tickets via timed entry are required. Buy tickets online at https://my.tulsabotanic.org or call 918-289-0330.
TUESDAY
Tulsa Retriever Club
Join retriever enthusiasts for their June meeting at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Steve Weir, founder/owner of Catoosa Small Animal Clinic. A 1980 OSU graduate, he is highly regarded for his experience in difficult orthopedic surgeries. Meet at the Sparks Aviation Complex, 3013 N. 74th E. Ave. For information see tulsaretrieverclub.com.
SATURDAY
Butterfly walk at Oxley
Monthly butterfly walks resume at Oxley Nature Center with this walk 10:30 a.m. to noon. No registration is required. Social distancing and trail etiquette will be observed in the field. No experience necessary. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information, send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
