Tulsa Botanic Garden

Flowers are blooming March 30 at Tulsa Botanic Garden. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

MONDAY

Tulsa Botanic Gardens open

Tulsa Botanic Gardens now are open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for visiting, bird watching and exploring. Advance tickets via timed entry are required. Buy tickets online at https://my.tulsabotanic.org or call 918-289-0330.

TUESDAY

Tulsa Retriever Club

Join retriever enthusiasts for their June meeting at 6:30 p.m. with guest speaker Steve Weir, founder/owner of Catoosa Small Animal Clinic. A 1980 OSU graduate, he is highly regarded for his experience in difficult orthopedic surgeries. Meet at the Sparks Aviation Complex, 3013 N. 74th E. Ave. For information see tulsaretrieverclub.com.

SATURDAY

Butterfly walk at Oxley

Monthly butterfly walks resume at Oxley Nature Center with this walk 10:30 a.m. to noon. No registration is required. Social distancing and trail etiquette will be observed in the field. No experience necessary. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information, send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385

