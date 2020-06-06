TODAY
Redbud Valley trails open
The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve now are open Saturdays and Sundays 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The visitor center at the preserve is open 11 a.m.–3 p.m. For more information about the preserve and its trails, go to oxleynaturecenter.org.
Tulsa Botanic Gardens open
Tulsa Botanic Gardens now are open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for visiting, bird watching and exploring. Advance tickets via timed entry are required. Buy tickets online at my.tulsabotanic.org or call 918-289-0330.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club reopens
Tulsa Gun Club is open with some restrictions and guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus. People are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and drinking water as both are in short supply. People exhibiting any symptoms of illness are asked to stay home. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. Information: 918-272-0262 or see the club’s page on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk, 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information, visit oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385