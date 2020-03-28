WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club still open
Tulsa Gun Club remains open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. The clubhouse is closed except for use of the restrooms. Shooters can check in or reload payment cards at the north window of the clubhouse. High-touch areas of the club are being cleaned multiple times daily. The pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three shooters at a time to maintain a safe distance.
SATURDAY
Spring Turkey Season
Spring turkey season opens for youth hunters Saturday and Sunday in all but the southeast region of the state. The season is open to hunters younger than age 18 who are accompanied by an adult age 18 or older. The adult hunter may not hunt or possess any archery equipment or firearms in the field. The regular season opens on April 6. For detailed information go to wildlifedepartment.com or download the Go Outdoors app at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
