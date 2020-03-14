WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Now open on summer hours with 12-station sporting clays course, 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields and two trap fields available. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public. Memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
THURSDAY
OJAM camp begins
Join members of the Oklahoma Selfbow Society at the 16th Annual Traditional Archery Camp rendezvous (OJAM) Thursday-Sunday at the Rutter Farm, located northeast of Perkins at 8010 E 80th St., Stillwater. The event is planned to continue with warnings issued to those most susceptible to or possibly feeling symptoms of coronavirus. This annual event is the largest of its kind in North America and seeks to keep the traditional archery skills alive. Stay abreast of updates at the Oklahoma Selfbow Society OJAM Facebook page. The event is free, but registration is mandatory upon arrival. Limited camping areas are available. For information call Jason Grace, 580-716-2150.
SATURDAY
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
