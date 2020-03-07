SUNDAY

NatureWorks Art Show & Sale

Enjoy and purchase wildlife art and sculptures while helping conservation efforts. Show features 43 of the nation’s top wildlife artists. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 200 W. Albany Street, in Broken Arrow.

MONDAY

Full moon walk at Oxley

Join naturalists 7-8:30 p.m. for the Full Worm Super Moon, the last full moon of the winter season. Search for hints of spring under the evening sky. Meet at Oxley Nature Center. Cost $3 for members, $5 non-members. Information: 918-596-9054.

SATURDAY

Birding at Oxley

The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385

Tags