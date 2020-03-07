SUNDAY
NatureWorks Art Show & Sale
Enjoy and purchase wildlife art and sculptures while helping conservation efforts. Show features 43 of the nation’s top wildlife artists. Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. today at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center, 200 W. Albany Street, in Broken Arrow.
MONDAY
Full moon walk at Oxley
Join naturalists 7-8:30 p.m. for the Full Worm Super Moon, the last full moon of the winter season. Search for hints of spring under the evening sky. Meet at Oxley Nature Center. Cost $3 for members, $5 non-members. Information: 918-596-9054.
SATURDAY
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
