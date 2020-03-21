WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
The Tulsa Gun Club remains open on summer hours with 12-station sporting clays course, 5-stand challenge with eight taps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields available. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public. Memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
SATURDAY
Botany Walk at Oxley
This outdoor event remains scheduled at Oxley although the nature center is closed due to coronavirus precautions. Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center outdoors for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
