WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club unveils summer hours
Summer hours begin with 12-station sporting clays course, 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields and two trap fields available. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public. Memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
SATURDAY
Tulsa Hunting Heritage banquet coming up
Buy your tickets now to join the National Wild Turkey Federation Tulsa Chapter for its annual fundraising banquet. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon Ave. This event features a rich lineup of auction items and raffle prizes. Buy tickets online at nwtf.org/events. Corporate and group table options are available; couples $100, singles $65 and Jakes (youth) $25. For information call 918-899-1216 or email jspringman@aol.com
Understanding your landscape
Join Oklahoma Blue Thumb Program and Oklahoma Conservation Commission for a mini-workshop 10 a.m.-noon to learn the ways to reduce the time you spend on lawn care, to improve your soil, and how to create a buffet for birds, bees and butterflies, all while contributing to cleaner streams and rivers. Soil, Water & Ways (to make a difference) takes place at the Glenpool Public Library, 730 East 141 St. Workshop material is presented both inside and outside so dress for the weather. Attend and get free wildflower seed packets. Best for adults, and children age 6th grade and up.
Sign up at Rosalind.thompson@tulsalibrary.org or call 918-549-7536.
NatureWorks Art Show & Sale begins
Enjoy and purchase wildlife art and sculptures while helping wildlife conservation efforts. Show feature 43 of the nation’s top wildlife artists. Open 10 a.m-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. One $5 admission good for both days, no charge for children.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com
