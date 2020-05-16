WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club reopened
Tulsa Gun Club is open with some restrictions and guidelines on use. People exhibit any symptoms of illness are asked to stay home. All shooters must first check in at the club house, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday. Information: 918-272-0262 or see the club's page on Facebook.
SATURDAY
Botany Walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley 10:30 a.m. – Noon. The walk will focus on local flora. For information email oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
Pro and High School bass tourney
Pro anglers and high school competitors join forces on Keystone Lake for a pro-am tournament. Launch 6:30 a.m. and weigh-in 3 p.m. at Salt Creek Marina located just south of the Highway 51 Bridge, address 1200 S Keyport Road, Mannford. Information: 918-704-1667.