SUNDAY
Pro and high school bass tourney
Pro anglers and high school competitors join forces on Keystone Lake May 24 for a pro-am tournament. Launch 6:30 a.m. and weigh-in 3 p.m. at Salt Creek Marina located just south of the Highway 51 Bridge, at 1200 S Keyport Road, Mannford. Information: 918-704-1667.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club reopened
Tulsa Gun Club is open with some restrictions and guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus. People exhibiting any symptoms of illness are asked to stay home. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse, with no more than two in the clubhouse at a time. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.