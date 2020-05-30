SATURDAY
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
People are asked to bring their own hand sanitizer and drinking water as both are in short supply at Tulsa Gun Club. Some restrictions and guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus remain in place. People exhibiting any symptoms of illness are asked to stay home. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385