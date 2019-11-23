WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
SUNDAY
Trapping seasons open
Trapping seasons open Dec. 1-Feb. 29 for bobcat, badger, gray fox, red fox, mink, muskrat, opossum, river otter and weasel. In addition to a hunting license and fur license (if required) a trapping license is required to trap any furbearers. A fur license is required for raccoon, bobcat, gray/red fox and river otter. Check regulations at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com
