TUESDAY
Full Moon Walk at Oxley
Join naturalists 7-8:30 p.m. for a walk on the evening of the Full Beaver Moon, which according to folklore is named for beavers that become increasingly active as they prepare for winter. Perhaps walkers will see beavers swimming in Coal Creek or hear their tails slap the water. Walk is $3 for members, $5 for non-members. All ages. Information by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054
Full Moon Nature Hike
Take a self-guided 1.5-mile night hike at Tulsa Botanic Gardens to experience the sights and sounds along a nature trail through native prairie and forest. Open 5-7 p.m. Not recommended for children under age 6. Cash bar with beer and wine available before or after your walk. Cost is $10 per person for members, $15 for non-members. For information visit tulsabotanic.org or call 918-289-0330.
WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Now operating on winter hours. Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public, memberships available. Club is a quarter-mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262
THURSDAY
5-Stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Ave. and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III Sporting Clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go. 918-640-6762.
