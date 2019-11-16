MONDAY
Natural babies fall program at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley for “Natural Babies! Preparing for Fall?” For ages 1-5 with caregiver, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Registration required. Free for members, $5 nonmembers. Talk about how plants get ready for winter, cold and shorter days. Collect some acorns on a short walk and create a pendant. Information: oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054
SATURDAY
Deer rifle season opens
Oklahoma’s most popular hunting season, rifle season for white-tailed deer, is open Nov. 23-Dec. 8. Hunters may be required to have a special tag and seasons may vary by location. Check regulations before you go at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
Botany Walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. Are some leaves still clinging to trees, have all the seeds dispersed? Join naturalists and learn. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
