THURSDAY
Five-Stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Ave. and 101st St. in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III Sporting Clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go 918-640-6762.
SATURDAY
Junior Naturalists at Oxley
The Junior Naturalists for ages 8-12 will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Fawn Grove at Oxley. Join the Junior Naturalists for a morning of adventure and nature connection. Guided by the changing seasons and curiosity the group will hike, journal, tell stories, play games, craft, learn wilderness skills and practice good park stewardship. Come to all our meetings or the one that fits your schedule. Registration is required; free for members, non-members $5 per session. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054