THURSDAY
5-Stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Ave. and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III Sporting Clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go 918-640-6762.
SATURDAY
Waterfowl seasons open
The early waterfowl season opens for dark geese, white-fronted geese and ducks in Zone 2 Nov. 2-Dec. 1. The daily bag limit for ducks is six with no more than five mallards (only two may be hens), three wood ducks, three scaup, two redheads, two canvasbacks, and one pintail. The daily limit for dark geese is eight, white-fronted gees is two and up to 50 snow, ross’ or blue geese. For information see the hunting regulations at wildlifedepartment.com or gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or pick up a printed copy where sporting goods are sold.
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
