TUESDAY
Tallgrass Heritage Chapter Quail Forever
Join in at the monthly meeting of the Tallgrass Heritage Chapter of Quail Forever, 6:30-8 p.m. at Reasor’s, 446 S. Elm St. in Jenks and help the group in its work to improve habitat and introduce young people to the great outdoors.
THURSDAY
5-stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at S. 305th East Ave. and 101st St. in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, with Level III Sporting Clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go 918-640-6762.
SATURDAY
Junior Naturalists gather at Oxley
Youth age 8-12 may join Junior Naturalists at the Fawn Grove 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Oxley Nature Center for a morning of adventure. Hike, write in journals, tell stories, play games, do crafts, learn wilderness skills and practice good park stewardship. Registration is required, free for members and $5 per session for nonmembers. For information contact Oxley at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Full moon walk scheduled at Oxley
This is an all-ages walk with naturalists at Oxley, 7-8:30 p.m. (By the way, moonrise is 4:07 p.m.) Cost is $3 for Oxley members, $5 for nonmembers. Join naturalists to hunt for crepuscular creatures that step out into the night. For information contact Oxley at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call Bostian at 918-231-1385.