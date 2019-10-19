THURSDAY
5-Stand open at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Avenue and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III sporting clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go 918-640-6762.
FRIDAY
Retriever Club Fall Field Trial
The Tulsa Retriever Club 2019 Fall Field Trial runs Friday-Sunday at the RockErin Retriever Training complex and surrounding grounds on Highway 18 between Stillwater and Pawnee. Visitors are welcome to join the gallery and view the retrievers and handlers at work. For information, see the trial listing and premium at entryexpress.net or check the Tulsa Retriever Club Facebook page.
SATURDAY
Botany walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora and how the changing of the seasons affects plant life. Free, no registration required. For information contact Oxley at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
Bird dog trial
Tulsa Bird Dog Association is holding a field trial at its training grounds near Inola. Spectators are welcome. For information go to tulsabirddog.com.