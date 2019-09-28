TUESDAY
Archery seasons open
Oklahoma archery season opens for white-tailed deer, black bear, elk, pronghorn and wild turkey. For information, see the hunting regulations at wildlifedepartment.com or gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or pick up a printed copy where sporting goods are sold.
THURSDAY
Muskogee Ducks Unlimited Banquet
The annual Muskogee Ducks Unlimited Banquet is at the Muskogee Country Club beginning at 6 p.m. The group promises fine food, good prizes and plenty of fun for everyone. For information contact John Griffin, 918-686-2221, or Randy Menee, 918-681-7154. Prices, including banquet and annual membership dues, $50 single, $65 couple and $30 Greenwing (age 16 and under). Sponsor tickets are available for $300.
SATURDAY
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. For information on Oxley events see oxleynaturecenter.org. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
Youth Duck Season
Duck season is open for youth age 15 and under. For guidelines see the hunting regulations at wildlifedepartment.com or gooutdoorsoklahoma.com or pick up a printed copy where sporting goods are sold.
