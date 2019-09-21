SUNDAY
Five-stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Ave. and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays with Level III sporting clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go, 918-640-6762.
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com. SATURDAY
Botany Walk at Oxley
Join naturalists at Oxley Nature Center for a guided walk around the grounds and down the trails at Oxley beginning at 10:30 a.m. The walk will focus on local flora. Register by email or phone at oxley@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9054.
