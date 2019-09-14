THURSDAY
5-stand at Oil Capital
Five-stand is open to the public at Oil Capital Rod and Gun Club, at South 305th East Ave. and 101st Street in Broken Arrow, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays, with Level III sporting clays instructor Jerome Holden. Cost is $2 entry plus $6 per round. Call before you go. 918-640-6762.
SATURDAY
Fall butterfly identification, count set for OxleyJoin naturalists to spot, count and identify butterflies at Oxley. Citizen scientists participate in local counts, increase personal knowledge and raise public awareness. Participants contribute to valuable data about butterfly populations. Participate in all or part of the count. Bring a lunch, water, hat, insect spray and binoculars, if you have them. No experience is necessary and the activity is free. You’ll work in teams with experienced naturalists. Pre-registration is required. Contact oxleynaturecener.org or call 918-669-6644.
SUNDAY
Teal season closes
Early teal season (Sept. 7-22 statewide) closes on Sunday. The shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to official sunset daily. The daily bag limit is six. Check regulations at wildlifedepartment.com or pick up a hunting guide where sporting goods are sold.
