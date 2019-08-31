WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Shotgun sports are available on 10-station sporting clays course; 5-stand challenge with eight traps, five skeet fields, and two trap fields. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday through Sunday. Open to the public; memberships available. Club is a quarter of a mile west of intersection of 56th Street North and North Mingo Road. Information: 918-272-0262.
SATURDAY
Free Hunting days
The first full weekend in September marks Free Hunting Days, when people are allowed to hunt without possessing an Oklahoma hunting license. Federal stamps for waterfowl are required, however. Check regulations online at wildlifedepartment.com or pick up a Hunting Guide where sporting goods are sold.
Teal season opens
Early teal season is open Sept. 7-22 statewide. The shooting hours are one half hour before sunrise to official sunset daily. The daily bag limit is six. Check regulations online at wildlifedepartment.com or pick up a Hunting Guide where sporting goods are sold.
Canada goose season opens Sept. 7
The season for local Canada geese is open Sept. 7-15. The shooting hours are one half hour before sunrise to official sunset daily. The daily bag limit is eight. Check regulations online at wildlifedepartment.com or pick up a Hunting Guide where sporting goods are sold.
Birding at Oxley
The first Saturday of the month is for Saturday Morning Birding at Oxley Nature Center, 6700 Mohawk Blvd. Join naturalists for a bird-watching walk 8-9:45 a.m. It is free to join in, no registration is required, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. Information: oxleynaturecenter.org or 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and non-members. Non-members must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. For more information about the club go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com
