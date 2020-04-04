Traveling hunters, anglers urged to stay updated on coronavirus
With spring turkey season and great spring fishing opportunities at hand, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation urged people traveling from out of state to be aware of guidelines and restrictions related to the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s statewide executive order issued April 1 requires individuals to quarantine for 14 days once entering Oklahoma from states where significant community spread of COVID-19 has been identified, which currently includes New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Louisiana, California and Washington, the department noted.
Wildlife Department responds to fake news reportThe Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation had to publicly respond to a post by April Fool’s pranksters who lifted a copy of the Oklahoma City television News 9 logo to make their report look legitimate this week.
The viral faked news report claimed multiple COVID-19 cases turned up among people who lived near the Arkansas or Canadian rivers and had come in contact with catfish that carried the potentially fatal virus.
Department spokesman Micah Holmes said public response to the post resulted in multiple contacts. Most people doubted the report but still wanted to check to be sure, he said.
“You may have seen the latest FAKE news about COVID-19 and catfish,” the wildlife department posted on its Facebook page. “This is not an accurate news report and did not come from the local news station. Make sure you get your news from a reliable source.”
Tulsa Gun Club closedThe Tulsa Gun Club announced it will be closed through April 16 in accordance with the City of Tulsa shelter-in-place order.
Updates on the club’s status will be posted on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/tulsagunclub.