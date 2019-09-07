BASS Elite tourney moves to Tenkiller
BASS officials announced Thursday that the Bassmaster Elite Series event scheduled for Sept. 19-22 on Fort Gibson Lake will instead be held on Lake Tenkiller.
This will be BASS’s first visit to the 12,900-acre fishery for a major event.
Cherokee Casino Tahlequah will still serve as the host for what is to be the final regular-season Elite Series event of the year.
The event was first scheduled at Fort Gibson for May 16-19, but flooding forced a postponement. Officials cited continued uncertainty around water conditions at Fort Gibson as the reason for the move.
Takeoffs at Lake Tenkiller will be held at 7 a.m. at Chicken Creek Point Public Use Area with weigh-ins on Days 1 and 2 in the same area. Weigh-ins on Days 3 and 4 will move to Cherokee Casino Tahlequah at 4 p.m.
Pints for Pollinators
A limited number of tickets are available for Pints for Pollinators, a casual come-and-go happy hour 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Gearhead Outfitters in Utica Square.
Advance purchase of a $20 ticket gets attendants a beer or two from Cabin Boys Brewery and an Okies for Monarchs 15% discount on purchases made at the event.
Join fellow outdoor enthusiasts, as well as Matt Fullerton, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation endangered and threatened species biologist, to chat about all kinds of wildlife and conservation efforts.
Proceeds from the event will benefit pollinator education in Oklahoma.
To purchase tickets find the Okies for Monarchs Facebook page or go to conservationcoalitionofoklahom.givingfuel.com/gearhead-pints-for-pollinators.
BASS Open anglers hit Grand Lake
Expect to see plenty of bass and a variety of techniques in use as the Basspro.com Bassmaster Central Open Series comes to Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees on Thursday-Saturday.
Bass are in transition with some in summertime haunts and others moving toward fall habitats. Water levels at the lake have stabilized at about 745 feet and water should be warm with forecasts for consistent hot weather through the week, but with a slight chance for showers coming Friday.
Hosted by the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau, the tournament takes off from Wolf Creek Park and Boat Ramp at 6:45 a.m. daily with weigh-ins Thursday and Friday at Wolf Creek and final weigh-in Saturday in the parking lot at Bass Pro Shops in Broken Arrow.