B.A.S.S. announces national kayak tournament trail
B.A.S.S. announced this week it has formed a new national tournament trail for kayak anglers.
The inaugural Huk Bassmaster B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Series will feature five regular-season events in 2020 on well-known bass fisheries across the country. A championship will be held in conjunction with the 2021 Academy Outdoors & Sports Bassmaster Classic.
The inaugural tournament will be held in conjunction with the 50th edition of the Bassmaster Classic on Logan Martin Lake in Pell City, Alabama, on March 5. Classic competition kicks off on nearby Lake Guntersville the next morning.
Other events will be held on Lake Fork in Lake Fork Marina, Texas (March 14), Chickamauga Lake in Dayton, Tennessee (May 23), the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin (Aug. 15), and Clear Lake in Lakeport, California (Aug. 29).
Entry fees for all of the events will be $250, and each will pay 30 places. Based on a full field of 150 kayaks, the total purse for each event will be $30,000.
Instead of a standard weigh-in that uses scales to measure pounds and ounces, anglers will practice “catch, photograph and release” to determine the standings.
When an angler catches a bass, he or she will photograph the fish lying on a standard-issue measuring board and submit the photo through a special mobile app provided by TourneyX.
Registration is now open online at ssl.palmcoastd.com/app/bass/registration/kayak/2020. Anglers must be a B.A.S.S. member to sign up.