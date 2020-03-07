Popular Labrador ‘Cowboy’ has died
Cowboy, a beloved Labrador retriever that was a star influence as a workhorse and as a photo and video subject for many Tulsa World Outdoors Page features 2008-2012 has died.
The tall, muscular Lab that pushed 100 pounds when lean belonged to hunting guide and Tulsa World contributor Jack Morris.
In his job he saved more than one story and photo opportunity for regular readers by going to extraordinary lengths to retrieve birds large and small—bobwhite quail to giant Canada geese.
Cowboy was known to make a retrieve look easy that might challenge lesser dogs to their limit.
He also retrieved birds at great distances for clients of the guide without need of handling or instruction from his owner, including wounded birds that glided away several hundred yards across snow and ice, across rivers, over grasses higher than a man's head and even in distant stands of timber.
Cowboy nearly always found his mark and with a firm grip brought back birds still alive and flapping.
His full-time hunting career was sadly cut short by a rare injury from a peck by a Canada goose in late 2011 that ultimately cost him most of the vision in one eye.
“I’ve never had or seen another dog that could mark like that,” Morris said. “He really was incredible.”
Register for fly-fishing classes
Registration is open for the Green Country Fly Fishers fly-fishing school set for consecutive Saturdays, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. April 4, 18 and 25.
Classes take place at First Church in Bartlesville, 4715 Price Road.
Each day addresses different topics, different flies and different fly casting techniques. Classes will cover fly fishing equipment needed and how to use it, how to fish lakes and streams, both warm water and cold water, for trout, bass, crappie, sunfish, and others.
The course includes four hours instruction on equipment, four hours on how and where to fish, six hours on fly tying and nine hours of casting instruction.
No experience or equipment is needed.
Enrollment is $60 payable at the first session. The fee covers an L. L. Bean book on fly-fishing and materials for fly tying. Contact Bruce Keen, 918-336-4369 to enroll.
Additional information available on the Green Country Fly Fishers website greencountryflyfishers.com.