Virtual BioBlitz! comes at the right time
The Virtual Spring BioBlitz! comes along this season just at the right time for people who need to self-quarantine, social distance and escape to the outdoors.
The Oklahoma Biological Survey holds its regular annual event at a designated location each fall so the event misses things like early spring bird migrants, early flowering plants and more.
Virtual BioBlitz! allows amateur naturalists to join together as a community group on the iNaturalist app April 1-May 1 to record all manner of flora and fauna statewide.
During the coronavirus pandemic, participants can safely make observations statewide from their backyards and office parking lots to wilderness areas.
Organizers say the event this year will be “extra fun, full of challenges and prizes.”
Join the event by downloading the iNaturalist app and getting started with instructions found at inaturalist.org and look for announcements and instructions in the app or the BioBlitz! Oklahoma Facebook page.
The 2020 fall event is set for Roman Nose State Park.
Early hummingbirds arrive
It’s time for hummingbird enthusiasts to put up their feeders with the first reports of hummingbirds in central and northeastern Oklahoma popping up on the citizen science website Journey North this week.
A hummer was reported at a feeder in Inola on Saturday morning and others were seen in Guthrie and Edmond on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology offers a guide for best practices in feeding hummingbirds online at allaboutbirds.org.
Three species of hummingbirds have been documented in Oklahoma. The most common summer resident across the state is the ruby-throated. The black-chinned inhabits western reaches of the state. The rufous hummingbird is much less common in Oklahoma, seen only during fall migration.
Assistance for habitat restoration available
Oklahoma Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever is offering to help farmers and ranchers apply for federal programs that provide free technical and possible financial assistance for habitat enhancement projects.
Quail Forever biologists, in partnership with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, work side-by-side with landowners to develop conservation plans tailored to the producer’s property. The program is operated through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program of the NRCS.
The Farm Bill conservation practices that benefit monarch butterflies also can improve soil and water quality, control invasive species and provide quality forage for livestock, according to Leslie Elmore, wildlife biologist with Quail Forever.
Applications for programs for prescribed fire and redcedar removal are due by April 17. Applications for pollinator and butterfly habitat projects are due May 29.
NRCS field offices are open by phone appointment only until further notice. Contact wildlife biologist Leslie Elmore at 405-714-8886 or lelmore@quailforever.org.