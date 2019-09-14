Chandler’s Danker co-hosts #DeerWeek
Oklahomans will recognize at least one aspect of #DeerWeek, slated to hit television screens, websites and magazine pages everywhere Sept. 16-22 on Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel and across all Outdoor Sportsman Group content platforms.
Chandler resident and BuckVentures co-founder Jeff Danker is co-hosting through the week with country music singer Jon Langston. Their work on creating promotions for the show was featured in a Tulsa World story.
This year’s #DeerWeek marks the third consecutive year for the specialized, week-long, “cervid-themed” block, which includes more than 35 hours of prime-time programming.
It coincides with content in Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing’s 16 magazines, 19 websites and digital outlets, including MyOutdoorTV and associated social media.
Fly-fishing basics in 1 day
Learn the basics to start fly fishing on your own in a one-day class offered through the Jenks Community Education program on Oct. 26.
Class sign-ups are available online now.
All equipment is provided. Classes are indoors and on the water with an Olympic-sized swimming pool (no fish). The cost is $25.
Students will learn about the skills and terminology of fly fishing, knots needed to get the job done, the required flies and fly-casting skills. The class is limited to 25 people, age 16 and older. Sign up online at jenkscommunityed.com.
BioBlitz! registration closes Oct. 1
Registration is open for the citizen scientist marathon blowout BioBlitz! set for Oct. 4-6 at Sequoyah State Park at Fort Gibson Lake.
Expert biologists and citizen scientists will gather at the park to observe, count and record a variety of plants, invertebrates and vertebrate animals. Novice wildlife watchers are encouraged to attend and learn all they can.
Most activities will be coordinated out of the Three Forks Nature Center at the park and take place along nearby trails.
Also on site for the event will be the Echolocation Grotto, a traveling exhibit of the Alabaster Caverns State Park. It provides an educational opportunity for those interested in learning more about bats.
Participants are responsible for their own camping and personal equipment and may participate for the entire event or part of the time. People may choose to camp in the area in tents or stay at one of the limited number of bunkhouses. RV camping also is available at the park and the park has lodge rooms and cabins for rent at 918-772-2545.
For information or to register visit BioBlitzOklahoma on Facebook, call 405-325-7658, email prill@ou.edu or visit biosurvey.ou.edu/biolblitz-oklahoma.