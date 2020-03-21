Corps closes campgrounds, some parks
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District announced campground closures in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas on Friday, taking an “abundance of caution” due to the coronavirus threat.
Campers already in the campgrounds were allowed to stay through Sunday but no new reservations or first-come, first-served campers are allowed.
Campground reservations between March 23 and May 15 were to be canceled and refunded through Recreation One-Stop at 877-444-8777 or recreation.gov. Reservations after May 15 will be evaluated at a future date, the corps reported.
Guests planning to visit Corps facilities were encouraged to call lake project offices before planning the trip for site-specific closures of facilities such as parks and boat ramps.
Boat ramps within parks that are closed will not be accessible. Some parks remain open and those boat ramps are available. Ramps at day-use areas will remain open unless the Corps determines at a later date they must be closed due to health concerns. Boat ramps within lease areas and state parks will be at the discretion of the state or the lease holder, according to the Tulsa District office.
Wildlife Department areas open, offices closed
Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation offices statewide are closed in response to the governor’s emergency declaration and the need to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Wildlife Management Areas and OLAP properties remain open for access and fishing and hunting seasons remain active, however, and Wildlife Department employees are working remotely.
Closures include the Paddlefish Research Center near Miami. Hunter education classes, aquatic education sessions, and student shotgun and archery events also are canceled. There are no plans to limit turkey season, which kicks off with youth season on April 4 and regular season April 6. Most controlled hunts are expected to continue but pre-hunt check-ins may be modified.
Licenses and permits will continue to be sold online at gooutdoorsoklahoma.com and at regular license vendors. Customers who experience difficulties online may call the Go Outdoors Help Desk toll-free at 833-721-1035. The Department can be reached directly at 405-521-3851 during regular business hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Game wardens will be in service across the state as usual. To contact a local game warden, consult the directory at wildlifedepartment.com/law/game-warden-directory.