Learn deer hunting basics at workshop
Newbie and could-be deer hunters have a chance to learn a variety of deer hunting tactics and strategies at the 2019 Deer Hunting 101 Workshop, which will be held Saturday at H&H Shooting Sports in Oklahoma City.
New and novice hunters will learn from over 100 years of collective hunting experience in the 7½-hour workshop put together by the National Wild Turkey Federation. The classes begin at 9 a.m.
“The volunteers who are presenting the workshop recognize there are many Oklahomans who want to learn to hunt; however, they don’t have the benefit of a trusted friend, family member or colleague to mentor them. This workshop will provide them with the tools needed to get started on the right foot and improve their hunting experience,” said Rick Nolan, a NWTF volunteer and workshop instructor.
Oklahoma’s Quail Forever/Pheasant Forever chapters and the Oklahoma Blood Trackers are pooling resources to bring the volunteer-powered workshop together. H&H Shooting Sports is providing the venue.
Register to attend at NWTF.org/events.
Contact Rick Nolan for information at rick@nolanoutdoors or 405-410-1379.
Quail Forever offers snake avoidance clinic
The Central Oklahoma 89er Chapter of Quail Forever/Pheasants Forever is offering a snake avoidance clinic for hunting dog owners that will feature expert advice from Tony Miller of Endeavor Kennels.
The clinic is Aug. 31 at the Arcadia Conservation Education Center, 7201 E. 33rd St. in Edmond. Pre-registration and payment is required.
For information or to register, contact Andy Cooper at 405-762-1491 or sixgunshorthairs@gmail.com.
Join Oklahoma NWTF members for dove hunt
Oklahoma National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting an opening-day dove hunt near Cherokee Oklahoma with Sand Creek Outfitters.
Cost for the Sept. 1 (Sunday) hunt with dinner is $70. Hunters may choose to hunt the opening day and stay over to hunt Monday morning. Cost for Monday is $50.
Hunters are responsible for their own shells, guns, licenses and lodging.
A non-refundable $35 deposit is required to reserve a spot.
For information, contact TJ at 903-253-1593 or email tgoodpasture@nwtf.net.