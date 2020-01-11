Veteran Dinkines promoted to wildlife division chief
Bill Dinkines, assistant chief of wildlife for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, has been promoted to division chief.
He has served as assistant chief since 2000.
The division has about 90 technicians and biologists who are responsible for management, maintenance, research and conservation activities on more than 100 wildlife management areas. They also provide assistance to landowners in managing wildlife.
After earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in wildlife ecology at Oklahoma State University, Dinkines joined the department in 1991 doing telephone surveys. Six months later, he was hired as the Southeast Region wildlife biologist.
In 1996, he became Southeast Region wildlife supervisor.
Trout Unlimited offers fly-fishing clinic
Trout Unlimited Oklahoma 420 Chapter is holding a “Fly Fish Oklahoma” clinic at 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29 for anyone new to fly fishing or who wants to learn more about how to fly fish.
Enrollment is limited. The fee to participate is $25 and classes are limited to people age 15 and older.
The program is offered through Jenks Community Education. Students do not have to be Jenks residents to participate.
No equipment is needed. Call 918-298-3040 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or register online at jenkscommunityed.com.
Hightower, Palmer set to tackle 2020 Elite Tour
Oklahoma anglers Dale Hightower of Sand Springs and Luke Palmer of Coalgate are among 88 anglers lined up for the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Tour.
BASS announced the field this week. All 75 anglers from the 2019 roster are returning, along with 10 qualifiers from the Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens, two veteran anglers who returned to the trail through Legends exemptions, and the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation champion.
The two veterans returning to the Elites from a year on the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour are former BASS Anglers of the Year Gerald Swindle of Guntersville, Alabama, and Brandon Palaniuk of Rathdrum, Idaho.
The 2020 Elite Series schedule begins Feb. 6-9 with the AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at St. Johns River in Palatka, Florida.
From there, it will wind through eight states for nine events as anglers compete for cash and prizes and attempt to qualify for the 2021 Bassmaster Classic.
Each tournament will begin with 88 anglers on Days 1 and 2 before the field is cut to 40 for the semifinal round on Day 3.
Only the top 10 remaining anglers will fish the final day of each event with a $100,000 first-place prize on the line.
Registration open for first BASS Nation kayak series
BASS announced this week that registration is open for its inaugural national kayak fishing tournament series.
The Huk Bassmaster BASS Nation Kayak Series will feature five regular-season events in 2020 on well-known bass fisheries across the country, with a championship to be held in conjunction with the Bassmaster Classic.
Entry fee is $250 for each one-day competition. The top 10% or 20 anglers, whichever is greater, from each national regional tournament will advance to the series championship.
The format is catch, photograph, and release for the best five-fish limit. Total payout for each event is $30,000, based on entry of 150 anglers.
For more information, visit Bassmaster.com.