Oklahoma dove reports improve somewhat
Reports of mourning doves gathering into larger groups increased this week, and with seven days to go until the Sept. 1 opener, things should continue to improve. Area guides report that scouting will be key, and groups of birds may be more concentrated on fewer fields than past seasons.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has some new Oklahoma Land Access Program lands available this season, with a total 63,000 acres available for hunting, which includes some in the northwest region of the state where doves are more plentiful.
Hunters are advised to call public hunting areas before they go to make sure that fields managed for dove hunting in past seasons were not damaged by floods.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation plans to issue a statewide dove season outlook report in the coming week.
ODWC advises hunters to check licenses early
With one of the most popular hunting days of the year just one week away, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation advises hunters to make sure they have the appropriate hunting license and HIP permit, unless exempt.
Don’t wait until the day before season opens, they advise.
With the new online Go Outdoors Oklahoma system, it’s more important than ever for anyone who plans to hunt dove, deer, ducks, quail or any other game animals during any approaching open season to make sure their license profile is up to date, the department said.
With the new system, customers have the option to set up their licenses to auto-renew, order a durable hard card that combines all licenses held, order merchandise such as the Wildlife Management Area Atlas, and download the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app to have access to E-check and other information while in the field.
Using the system also is required in order to purchase licenses, use E-check and more.
If you have ever bought a hunting or fishing license or permit, you should already have your own profile in the department’s new online licensing system at license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com.
A help desk is available by telephone at 833-457-7285 or email can be sent to helpdesk@GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com.
Hunting seasons that open soon include dove on Sept. 1; teal and resident Canada goose, Sept. 7; rabbit, Oct. 1; and archery seasons for deer, elk, turkey, antelope and black bear, Oct. 1.
BioBlitz! registration open
Registration is now open for the citizen scientist marathon blowout BioBlitz! set for Oct. 4-6 at Sequoyah State Park at Fort Gibson Lake.
Expert biologists and citizen scientists will gather at the park to observe, count and record a variety of plants, invertebrates and vertebrate animals. Novice wildlife watchers are encouraged to attend and learn all they can.
Most activities will be coordinated out of the Three Forks Nature Center at the park and take place along nearby trails.
Also on site for the event will be the Echolocation Grotto, a traveling exhibit of the Albaster Caverns State Park. It provides an educational opportunity for those interested in learning more about bats.
Participants are responsible for their own camping and personal equipment and may participate for the entire event or part of the time. People may choose to camp in the area in tents or stay at one of the limited number of bunkhouses. RV camping also is available at the park and the park has lodge rooms and cabins for rent at 918-772-2545.
For information or to register find out more online at BioBlitzOklahoma on Facebook, call 405-325-7658, email prill@ou.edu or visit biosurvey.ou.edu/biolblitz-oklahoma.