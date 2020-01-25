Oxley Nature Center seeking volunteers
Learn about ways you can volunteer at Oxley Nature Center at its Volunteer Rendezvous on Feb. 13.
Potential volunteers who love nature and the outdoors are invited to one of two informational round-table talks and short trail walks from 10 a.m.-noon or 7-9 p.m.
The event will have question-and-answer sessions, staff and volunteer veterans to visit with, and refreshments.
Opportunities include becoming a volunteer naturalist (leading tours for school children, night walks, scout troops and more), serving as a visitor center host, land and trail maintenance, hosting a traveling exhibit and marketing. All necessary training is provided.
The opportunities include helping at Mary K. Oxley Nature Center as well as Redbud Valley Nature Preserve, with over 1,000 acres of land that serve as a wildlife sanctuary and botanical preserve with over 10 miles of trails.
Call 918-596-9054 to register.
Learn about fly fishing in February
Trout Unlimited Oklahoma 420 Chapter is holding a “Fly Fish Oklahoma” clinic from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 29 for anyone new to fly fishing or who wants to learn more about how to fly fish.
Enrollment is limited. The fee to participate is $25 and classes are limited to people age 15 and older.
The program is offered through Jenks Community Education. Students do not have to be Jenks residents to participate.
No equipment is needed. Call 918-298-3040 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays or register at jenkscommunityed.com.